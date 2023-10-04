Rupali Ganguly pens down emotional note for her 'Anupamaa' co-star Sagar Parekh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Rupali Ganguly has penned down an emotional note for her 'Anupamaa' co-star Sagar Parekh as he bids adieu to the show.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Parekh, who played her son in the show. Along with the photos, she wrote a long message for him.

Rupali wrote, "Anupamaa and her Bakuda Samar ..... one of the most beautiful mother-son bond created on television.... the very first relationship I connected to coz that was the very first promo I shot ..."

"Have loved this extremely detailed emotion of a mother with her favourite child .. a child who understands her, encourages her, gives her strength, holds her hand, treats her like a queen .... A son who is her world and for whom his mother is his world ...," she added.

"This emotion was further amplified when Saagar came in as my Samar .... Stepping into a well-established character is no easy task ... but the scenes we have done in the last few days have delightfully surprised me with the range and the emotions you have displayed as Samar.... An extremely intricate yet balanced performance in the kitchen scene totally floored me," she recalled shooting with him for the show.

Ganguly continued, "It is heartbreaking and emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupamaa bids farewell to her precious child ... but my genuine love for you as a person has made it so much more believable for me to do ... Perhaps it's the final farewell of Anupama to Samar ( or maybe not ) but this bond that we have been blessed with shall forever remain ...thank you for being the beautiful soul that you are Sagar... Thank you for being Samar to my Anupamaa...

She shared her best wishes and expressed her gratitude to the director, "Keep shinning always Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for this unparalleled bond of Anupamaa and her Bakudaa ... forever grateful.. "

She concluded with, "Please do watch Anupamaa @starplus 10pm everyday...All of us have put our hearts out there for you to see"

Fans are surely going to miss this mother-son bond in the show.

One of the social media users wrote, "I watch this show only for mother-son bond, but stopped watching completely"

Another mentioned, "I cried seeing the scene! Beautiful it was.. but why they killed him"

From starting her acting career at the age of 7 in her father, Anil Ganguly's film 'Saaheb' in 1885, Rupali became a household name in the television industry by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. Later, she acted in 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Sanjivani', and many more.

Now, playing Anupamaa has made her a popular face on TV and she is thankful to the makers for giving her this opportunity and for creating this on-screen bond with Sagar.

