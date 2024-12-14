Rupali Ganguly says for 20 years she never got an award

Mumbai, Dec 14 Television actress Rupali Ganguly has credited her success to the show “Anupamaa” and said that prior to that for twenty years she never won an award.

Rupali took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of a rack full of awards she has won for the popular show “Anupamaa”.

“20 saal ek bhi award nahi mila... ye sab #anupamaa aur @rajanshahi ki den hai (For twenty years, never got a single award… all these (awards on the rack) is because of Anupamaa and Rajan Shahi.)”

Rupali has often spoken about her bond with Rajan Shahi. On December 3, the actress took to social media to wish director Rajan Shahi on his birthday.

In a special post, she mentioned she could never call Rajan her 'friend' because in friendship, lines tend to blur, and the respect she has for him is immense. She shared a series of her photos with Rajan alongside a heartfelt note.

The actress wrote, “From being my director to my producer to becoming an extremely integral part of my life ….. the transition has spanned 24 years especially since you got Anupamaa into my life 4 years back ….From almost becoming a has been actor to giving me this massive platform and recognition….”

Rupali added, “From me taking 10 steps back to you pushing me 20 steps forward… from constantly teaching me about life …treating me like a child …showing me my strength…. making me stand tall … to having my innate faith that no matter what YOU have my back always … I have so so so much to be grateful to you for. Anupamaa is not just a show anymore …For me, it is an emotion called Rajan Shahi.”

“I could never call you my friend because friendship mein lines blurred ho jaati hai and the respect that I have for you is immense So here’s wishing my mentor.. the master storyteller very Happy Birthday …. Wish u health happiness and peace always … Stay blessed always,” she concluded the post.

