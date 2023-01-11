S. S. Rajamouli arrives at the red carpet of Golden Globe Awards 2023 with Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli stole all the attention at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Rocking a traditional Indian ensemble, the director made his way to the awards show with leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR by his side.While on the red carpet, the director answered questions from journalists and discussed his Golden Globe-nominated film 'RRR', its possible sequel and even the team's current campaign to get it into the Oscars Best Picture race.

When asked about working on the Golden Globe-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu', Ram Charan said, "My niece still wobbles talking about it. It is what it is. It is a beautiful torture and look where it got us. We're standing here today talking to you."When asked about the current bid to get 'RRR' in the Oscar race, Rajamouli said, "First of all, it humbles me that I get love from so many people who think great things about me and my films. I think I can just be humbled by their love."The director also shared with Vulture, that should 'Naatu Naatu' get nominated at the Oscars in the Best Song category, he will use "all my powers of persuasion" to make a live performance happen.Rajamouli's magnum opus is in the running for two awards at this year's Golden Globes. The film is nominated for Best Picture-Non English and Best Original Song–Motion Picture.