Saba Pataudi shares adorable pic of Taimur and Jeh playing cricket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Saba Pataudi, the aunt of Taimur Ali Khan and his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan, delighted fans as she dropped a picture of the two on her social media.

Saba took to her Instagram Stories to share a collage of the siblings playing cricket.

One side of the collage showed a throwback picture of Taimur holding a bat.

The other one showed a cute picture of Jeh also posing with a bat.

Saba also added a note to her story and remarked, "Boys...will be...brothers! Mahsha'Allah."

Last year in December, when Taimur celebrated his 7th birthday, she posted a photo of him with his younger brother Jeh.

In the picture, both boys were holding phones. Taimur smiled for the camera, while Jeh was busy with his phone and didn't want to pose.

Saba captioned the photo, "Twinning with Bhaijaan! After capturing the cap from him, mobile for me too!! Jeh Mahsha'Allah adores Tim! I go where bhai goes..I do what bhai does. Thu thu thu ...stay connected always."

Recently, Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday on May 1st. The Pataudi family had a great time together, with both kids and adults coming together for the occasion. Soha Ali Khan shared some candid moments from the celebration. The photos showed Soha, Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and the kids Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya clapping as Saba blew out two delicious-looking cakes. There were also pictures of Soha feeding her sister cake and posing with the family.

