Saba Pataudi wishes birthday to 'the hero of my universe' dad Mansoor Ali Khan

Mumbai, Jan 5 Sister of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, wished a happy birthday to 'the hero of my universe', dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

She decided to commemorate the special day by treating her InstaFam to some rare pictures of the former captain of the Indian cricket team and penned a heartfelt note saying, "To Abba .....The hero of my universe (red heart emoji) miss you today. And everyday. To the lives you've touched,To the captain of our home and that of the Indian cricket team...You donned many caps , and excelled in each. (sic)"

Saba shared that she celebrates her father's birth anniversary each year by doing Quran Khawani and Sadqa.

"To Many random pictures shared by some , taken by others....and to my tribute to you, as I do the Qu'ran khwani and sadqa each year. Both in Bhopal and Pataudi where you belong," added Saba.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's other daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, decided to honor her father's legacy by visiting the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Uploading glimpses of her visit on social media, Soha penned on Insta, "On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you."

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress recalled the iconic Test when her father ended up playing for the country despite a fractured cheekbone.

"A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times — perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies. A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs. That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket’s most iconic victories — a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy," remembered Soha.

