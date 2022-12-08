Sagar Parekh as a rebel in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' matches youths' sensibilities

Mumbai, Dec 8 Actor Sagar Parekh, who is known for his work in television shows like 'Anupama', 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Balika Vadhu 2', 'Rajaa Betaa', and 'Internet Wala Love', spoke about his character in the fourth season of the show, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'. He will be seen playing Yuvan, a rich spoilt brat and a guitarist who falls prey to substance abuse.

Talking about his character on the show, he said: "He's a rebel. He lacks maturity which lands him in the traps of abuse. He's careless and doesn't value any of his relationships, but through passing time, he looks back and realises these mistakes. I'm sure it will be very interesting for the audience to see the journey of Yuvan."

The show, which presents a love saga stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead.

When asked about his equation with Parth and Niti, he said: "My co-actors Parth, Niti and the entire cast are such fun people to be around. They are extremely talented actors, we surprisingly gelled up with each other in no time. During our shoot in Goa we would party together, go clubbing, eat together, have fun pranks, crack jokes. It was great we truly had a gala time together. I have previously watched Season 3 and I absolutely loved it."

The actor feels the show connects well with young audience because of its content which appeals their sensibilities.

"We are back with season 4 specially because of fans' demand and I'm sure the fans are going to love this season too. The basic reason and need to create more such youth oriented shows is that it makes the young audience understand relationships even better as it's quite relatable for them. It helps them to learn and understand the emotions, love, friendship and responsibilities that come around with it," he added.

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' streams on Voot.

