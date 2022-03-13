Sai Ketan Rao: I like to do characters that challenge me as an actor

2:10 PM (1 hour ago)

Mumbai, March 13 Sai Ketan Rao is popularly known for portraying Raghav Rao in the show 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and has been a part of web series 'Three Half Bottles'.

After playing different roles he would like to portray such characters on-screen that are challenging for his acting skills.

Sai elucidated: "I would like to do characters which challenge me as an actor and are entertaining to the audience at the same time. Also, I have this inclination for spy-thriller genres and would love to play a spy someday on-screen."

He added: "I am from a theatre background, being said that we are trained to do any role from comedy to emotional, emotionless to serious, etc."

"So, I would prefer a role which would bring an evolution in the society and create a stance for myself in the entertainment industry," concluded the actor.

