Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police take accused to actor's residence to recreate crime scene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : The arrested accused in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police as part of the investigation to recreate the crime scene.

On early Monday morning, police officials, along with the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, visited several locations to recreate the crime scene. The accused was first taken to Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where the attack took place. The police team then moved to the National College bus stop. The team was also seen leaving from the railway station in a police jeep and returning to the Bandra Police Station.

The attack occurred last week when the intruder entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to probe the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, according to the police. The accused was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is being treated at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly recovering well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor