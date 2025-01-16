Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Police Finds Two Suspects In CCTV Footage; One Likely Involved in Actor's Assault

The police have found two suspects after examining the CCTV footage of the premises and building in which actor Saif Ali Khan stayed. The police have been trying to establish the identities of the two. According to the police, one of the suspects is likely to have attacked the actor. Police suspect that one of these suspects could have attacked Saif. Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the matter.

Eight teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch have also joined the investigation to trace the attacker. Seven teams of Bandra Police Station are also working on the case along with encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Mumbai police are in the process of registering an FIR against the accused and may add attempt to murder sections in the FIR. After undergoing surgery Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and doctors at Lilavati Hospital are monitoring his condition, said the actor’s team. In an attack by an intruder at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning, Khan sustained six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back—one dangerously close to his spine—and a minor injury on his neck.

According to Mumbai police, prima facie it appeared that attacker is related to one of the domestic helps who allowed him entry into the house. The domestic help is being questioned by police. The accused was locked in one of the rooms, but managed to escape from there. So far, theft is suspected as the motive behind the attack. As investigation into attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is ongoing, preliminary probe has revealed that floor polishing work was ongoing at Khan’s residence over the past few days. People who have been regularly coming for the work are being questioned.

