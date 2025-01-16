Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Sharad Pawar Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis After Bollywood Actor Stabbed, Says “Needs To Take This Matter Seriously…”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in a late-night attack at his Bandra residence. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when an unidentified man broke into Khan's home. According to the police, the intruder was attempting to burglar the residence of the actor during this violence between him and Saif Ali Khan broke out. The intruder stabbed the actor six times. He suffered two deep injuries and one near the spine. Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital for surgery. Doctors said his condition is stable.

The incident has raised concerns over law and order in Mumbai, especially in the high-profile Bandra area. It follows a recent shooting outside Salman Khan's residence and the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "This is a worrying sign of deteriorating law and order in Mumbai. Recently, a murder occurred in the same area, and now this. The government, particularly the chief minister, needs to take this matter seriously as he holds the home department portfolio."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also expressed concerns, saying, "Saif is a renowned actor and a Padma Shri awardee. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi was in the city, and most of the police force was deployed for his security. The common man and even public figures are left vulnerable. Currently, 90% of the police force is being used for politicians."