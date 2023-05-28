Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji starrer 'Hum Tum' completes 19 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer romantic comedy film 'Hum Tum' turned 19 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, the Production house, 'Yash Raj Films shared pictures and videos remembering the movie. The post said, "Kyunki 'tum' ke bagair 'hum' adhoore hain!"

In the post, the makers shared some glimpses from the film.

Instagram stories showcased the cast in the movie's poster and a video clip from the film.

The post made netizens nostalgic as they remember the adorable friendship shared by the star cast in the movie.

A social media user wrote, "Wonderfull Film. The Plot is simple with the funny characters."

"One of my favourite Bollywood movies ever and one of the first movies that I've watched all the time since I was a kid!!" another one wrote.

A fan commented, "Those Old days. I just watched a week ago."

This bollywood romantic comedy was directed by Kunal Kohli and was released in 2004. The film revolved around the lives of two individuals, Karan and Rhea, who met on a flight from Delhi to New York. They have contrasting personalities and continuously encounter each other over the course of several years. The story follows their journey as they navigate through various stages of life, including friendship, love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

The movie received critical acclaim for its performances, music, and screenplay. It also won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The soundtrack of the film, which was composed by Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics penned by Prasoon Joshi became very popular, featuring songs like 'Hum Tum' and 'Gore Gore'

Regarding Rani's upcoming projects, she has yet to disclose the details.'

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan. The makers recently announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

