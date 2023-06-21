Saif Ali Khan's yoga session is loaded with son Jeh's cuteness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Not only Kareena Kapoor but her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh also swear by yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor shared cute family pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with an adorable picture of a father and son duo performing yoga.

In the pictures, Saif and Jeh are seen busy doing asanas.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote. "IT All starts on the MAT...Heal. Inspire. Love. Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvjX6sIHOm/

Sometimes, Kareena has the cutest yoga partner. Her son Jeh also gives company to her during her yoga sessions.

In many interviews, Kareena has credited yoga for postnatal healing benefits and its importance in maintaining overall fitness.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor