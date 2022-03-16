Saira Banu signed the film 'Saazish' just for Dharmendra?

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra has many times seen interacting with his fans and sharing his movies dialogues on social media. The actor again blessed his fans' feed with his recent share. In his new post Dharmendra shared story about his film, ‘Saazish’ co-starring Saira Banu.

He also shared the song of the film, ‘Wo Bade Khushnaseeb Hote Hain.' Along with is he wrote ‘Friends, I never wanted to do this film. So I asked the producer to go and sign Saira, very difficult to sign her those days. But Saira happily agreed and told me ‘Dharam, I did it for you’. So hum kuchh na keh sake.’

pic.twitter.com/MGm3KeIAUa Friends, i never wanted to do this Film . So i asked the producer to go And sign Saira , very difficult to Sign Her those days . But Saria happily agreed and told me “Dharam, i did it for you” So hum kuchh na keh sake . we shot this song in Hongkong. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 16, 2022

Earlier also Dharmendra posted his old movie song on his social media and captioned it as "Nalini ji , you are blessed your loving kids know what is good for them .. Thanks, for this clip . A well written song by Raja Mehndi Ali khan and very well composed by Madan Mohan……but badly edited. Being a new comer, I tried to justify."

And after he posted the clip one fan of Dharmendra commented "Itni raat ko jaagna sehat ke liye theek nahi hai sir" replying to this Dharmendra wrote, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga." This Tweet chit-chat is going so viral on social media. This late-night sleeping schedule of Dharmendra made everyone awake too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.