Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Mints Rs 304.60 Crore

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara continues its impressive run at the box office. Saiyaara collected Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday, August 5, its 19th day in cinemas, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 304.60 crore. Compared to the earnings on Day 18, the film showed a slight growth. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.30% on Tuesday. Despite the drop from its opening week numbers, the film has maintained a steady pace and remains a top choice for audiences.

The film has now crossed Rs 500 crore globally, making it the second Indian movie of 2025 to achieve this milestone. The only other film to do so this year is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which earned Rs 807.91 crore worldwide.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar.

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer