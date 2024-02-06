Saiyami Kher and Anurag Kashyap Set to Reunite for an Exciting Project

After the resounding success of their collaboration in "Choked" on Netflix, Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another spectacular venture, as per reliable sources close to the industry. "Choked," a gripping film based on the Note Bandi Era during 2016, received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and stellar performances. The actor-director duo camaraderie between Saiyami Kher and Anurag Kashyap on set was palpable, and it seems the duo is ready to recreate the magic on the big screen once again.

Sources reveal that the talented pair is on the brink of making an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Saiyami and Anurag professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship. Anurag Kashyap, known for his keen eye for talent, Saiyami who was seen in a completely unexpected avatar in choked received a lot of praise. Anuragh was present in Melbourne when Saiyami’s latest film Ghoomer premiered at the film festival and expressed his admiration. We look forward to this exciting actor director duo teaming up very soon.