Saiyami Kher Bonds with Para-Athlete Champion Palak Kohli Over Sports

Saiyami Kher, who is riding high after her last release Ghoomer is a renowned actress and passionate badminton aficionado. For her prep for Ghoomer Saiyami interacted with many para athletes who have been her inspiration. She recently engaged in a friendly match with Indian para athlete Palak Kohli. Palak, who made history as the youngest para athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, is currently undergoing rigorous training for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris later this year.

Saiyami's recent film, "Ghoomer," where she played a a para cricketer, inspired her to connect with athletes who, exhibit remarkable determination and passion for their sport. Driven by her love for badminton and inspired by Palak's achievements, Saiyami had expressed her interest in playing a friendly match with Palak. Badminton holds a special significance in Saiyami's life, and she eagerly anticipated the opportunity to share the court with Palak, whose dedication to the sport deeply resonated with her.

Palak, impressed by Saiyami's portrayal of a para cricketer in "Ghoomer," enthusiastically embraced the invitation to play badminton with Saiyami. The friendly game showcased both players' skills and sportsmanship as they engaged in a spirited competition.

Reflecting on the experience, Saiyami Kher shared, "I have been in touch with Palak the last 2 years. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to play with her. Gaurav Khanna her coach has been doing incredible work for para badminton in his academy at Lucknow.. During ghoomer I got to live the life of a para athlete on screen and I only have huge amounts of respect and awe for athletes. Badminton has always held a special place in my heart, and sharing the court with Palak and Gaurav sir was a very special feeling. I will be cheering Palak on in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris."

As they continue to inspire and support each other on their respective journeys, Saiyami Kher and Palak Kohli's friendly match underscores the profound impact of sports in fostering camaraderie and mutual admiration.