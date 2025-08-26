Saiyami Kher Joins Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, Begins Shoot in Kochi

Saiyami Kher has officially joined the stellar cast of Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated film Haiwaan. The film, which features Bollywood powerhouses Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has commenced its shoot in Kochi and is already creating a buzz. Haiwaan marks a special collaboration, not only because it brings Saiyami together with the celebrated trio of Akshay, Saif, and Priyadarshan for the first time, but also because it reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan. The film is currently being filmed at a brisk pace in Kochi.

Expressing her excitement about joining the project, Saiyami Kher said, “Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir’s effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years. Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema."

She further adds, "There are moments now, when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I’m sharing the frame with them. And then there is Priyan sir. For me, he’s not just a director, he’s a storyteller who has given us some of the most iconic films. To be guided by his vision, is something I will always carry with me. His films were a big part of why I fell in love with movies, and now, to be on his set, is like life coming full circle. We’ve only just begun shooting, but I’m just soaking it all in, excitement, the nerves, the gratitude. My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that already feels so special ”

With the shoot in full swing and the unique combination of talent both in front of and behind the camera, Haiwaan promises to be one of the most exciting films to look forward to.