Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for his homeland

Mumbai, Jan 2 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Sajjad Delafrooz, who hails from Iran hopes that 2023 turns out to be a better year for Iranian women amidst all the anti-Hijab protests that have been going on in the country.

It all started when Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, died after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran as she was alleged of breaking the country's strict hijab dress code for women.

The actor, who has worked in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Special Ops', and 'Freddy', shared: "Once you walk the street in Iran, you come to know about Iranian culture, the hospitality, and the generosity. People who treat strangers like family deserve a better life. Iranian people have been fighting for their freedom for decades, and I hope 2023 will bring it to them. Well, I'm confident that 2023 will be the year the freedom sun rises in that land."

He also added: "When I saw pregnant women, people with asthma, and frail teenagers standing next to me, I understood what it meant to be brave. I also realised how proud I should be of these women in my country and how hopeful I should be about the future of this world and my own. To these Iranian women who made me put the fear away, gave me a chance to stand next to you."

