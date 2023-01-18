'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Hyderabad, Jan 18 Sharing the good news with Prabhas fans, the makers of "Salaar" have indicated that shooting is on at a brisk pace.

"Salaar" is among the year's most anticipated films and it is coming from Hombale Films, makers of the "KGF" franchise and "Kantara", who have reportedly mounted it with an impressive Rs 400-crore budget.

It is also being billed as Prabhas's big return replicating the success he savoured with the "Baahubali" franchise. He is collaborating with "KGF" director Prasanth Neel, which is why expectations are very high.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a picture of what looks like a night shoot. In the caption, they write: "Shoot in progress".

"Salaar" will be released on September 28 this year.

