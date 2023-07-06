‘Salaar’ Teaser: Prabhas delivers a masterstroke after Adipurush failure

India’s Hombale Films has dropped a teaser for its $50 million action epic Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, known internationally for the K.G.F. franchise. Prabhas, one of biggest stars of Telugu cinema, heads a strong ensemble cast that also features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Shriya Reddy.Scheduled for release on September 28, 2023, Salaar was shot across India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The pan-India release will encompass versions in five Indian languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

The India shoot involved constructing 14 large-scale sets at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the heart of the Telugu film industry. While the story is being kept under wraps, the producers said the film “offers a glimpse into an expansive universe that promises to captivate and enthrall.” International VFX studios and stuntmen have been brought in to create “high-end VFX and breathtaking action sequences.” “Prabhas, the rebel star, is set to showcase his most ferocious and rawest form in Salaar, pushing his boundaries as an actor,” said the producers in a statement. “Prashanth Neel has masterfully mounted the film on an immense scale, matching the unprecedented budget and surpassing the magnitude of their previous venture, K.G.F. Chapter 2.” The movie is touted to be a revenge thriller with high-octane action sequences. As per reports, the story is about a gangster’s plight of taking on a criminal squad to fulfill the promise made to his dying friend.