Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala To Team Up for a 400 Crore Action Thriller

The hit actor-director duo of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to teamup for a high budget actioin thriller after 10 long years that is slated to release on Eid 2025. Moreover, this reunion will be helmed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame. As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla,”Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was a massive blockbuster hit. Before that, he made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline. Salman’s upcoming projects also include Karan Johar’s The Bull. Earlier this month, Salman Khan’s fans shared photos and videos on Instagram of the actor and his father, Salim Khan, at their Galaxy Apartment. The images revealed Salman’s impressive physical transformation, likely for his upcoming film, The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan.

