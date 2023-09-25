Salman Khan announces niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is all set to make her film debut, confirming previous rumors. In a recent social media post, Salman shared the title of Alizeh’s debut film, Farrey, and hinted at a full announcement scheduled for 4 pm on Monday. The actor shared the title of Alizeh’s debut film, Farrey, and wrote, “Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga.”Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, had been rumored to make her acting debut. Reports had previously indicated that she had signed a film titled Budhia Singh: Born to Run, directed by Soumendra Padhi and starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga. pic.twitter.com/GDA1IYSgJa — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2023

However, with the announcement of Farrey, it appears that this might be her debut film. Further details about the film will be revealed at 4 pm. Earlier this month, Salman Khan shared a heartwarming throwback picture of himself holding Alizeh in his arms, accompanied by a beautiful message. He wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! (Do a favor on your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work!) Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. ”It was reported in November last year that Alizeh had begun shooting for award-winning director Soumendra Padhi’s film. Soumendra is most known for the Jamtara franchise on Netflix and the National Award-winning film Budhia Singh: Born to Run starring Manoj Bajpayee. Reports claimed that the film is slated for a 2023 release. However, the details of the project remain unknown.Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya in the spy-thriller film.