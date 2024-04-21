Salman Khan asks fans to watch Aayush Sharma's 'Ruslaan', gives shout out to entire team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave a big shout-out to Aayush Sharma's movie 'Ruslaan' and the entire team.

On Sunday, the 'Bajrangi Baijaan' actor shared the trailer of Aayush Sharma's "Ruslaan" on his official Instagram and urged his fans and followers to watch the film in the theaters.

In the caption, he gave a big shout-out to his beloved brother-in-law, writing, "#Ruslaan releasing on 26th April... Go watch it in the theaters near you."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6A5OgNoDyy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Ruslaan' is helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the trailer, one can see Aayush leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life.

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade are also a part of the movie, which is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.The film is all set to release on April 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor