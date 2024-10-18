Salman Khan Begins Shoot For Bigg Boss 18 Under Heavy Security Cover Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Salman Khan has been in the spotlight recently following the tragic passing of his close friend Baba Siddique. Reports suggest the actor has been significantly affected, struggling with sleeplessness in the wake of the incident.

After Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder, there were increased security measures around Khan's home. In light of these events, rumors circulated that Salman might skip the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 for safety reasons. However, these claims seem to be unfounded. According to a report from India Forums, Salman Khan will indeed be filming the episode today alongside the contestants.

A source associated with the show stated that he has not taken any breaks and will continue his regular shooting schedule. Additionally, anyone present on set during Khan's filming must provide their details to the production team.