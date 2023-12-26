Salman Khan Birthday Special: Movie That Made Him Superstar

Salman Khan, popularly known as 'Bhai Jan' in the Bollywood industry, is one of the most successful and beloved actors in Indian cinema. His fans eagerly await every opportunity to watch his movies in theaters. As Salman Khan gears up to celebrate his 58th birthday on December 27, the festivities will take place at his Panvel farmhouse with close family and friends. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman has starred in numerous hit films. However, there is one film in particular that catapulted him to superstardom, showcasing his charming "chocolate boy" look was 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Released in 1989, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and marked the debut of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film narrates the love story of Prem, a wealthy businessman's son, and Suman, a simple village girl. Despite their love, their families disapprove of their relationship, and Prem must prove himself to Suman's father to win her hand in marriage. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' achieved immense commercial success, grossing over ₹14 crore (US$1.8 million) at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 1989 and ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film's triumph not only catapulted Salman Khan's career but also made him a household name.

The Success of 'Maine Pyar Kiya' can be credited to several factors, including its uncomplicated yet heartwarming plot, unforgettable music, and the outstanding performances of its cast. Salman Khan delivered a groundbreaking portrayal as Prem, while Bhagyashree captivated audiences with her innocence. The film's music, crafted by Raamlaxman, played a pivotal role in its success, with timeless classics such as 'Pehla Pehla Pyar 'and 'Prem Rog.'

'Maine Pyar Kiya' remains a timeless masterpiece, continuing to be appreciated by audiences today. It serves as a testament to Salman Khan's talent and star power, significantly influencing the course of his illustrious career. It's worth noting that 'Maine Pyar Kiya' marked Salman Khan's second film, not his first; his initial appearance was in "Biwi Ho To Aisi" (1988), where he played a supporting role.

Bhagyashree was pregnant during this film.

Bhagyashree disclosed in a recent interview with Rashmi Udhgiri that she was pregnant during the filming of the poster shoot for "Maine Pyar Kiya." This interesting revelation adds a unique element to the behind-the-scenes story of the film.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, a family-owned company renowned for its wholesome and traditional films, "Maine Pyar Kiya" holds a special place in Indian cinema. It stands as a landmark film, portraying a classic love story that has resonated with millions of people worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of its audience.