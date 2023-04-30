Salman Khan confirms Karan Johar has offered him a movie after 25 years

Salman Khan is all set to work with Karan Johar for his next. Rumours were rife, the duo are collaborating for a massy entertainer. Now, in the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, the actor has confirmed the same. Salman is heard saying that Karan recently called him up and offered a movie. Salman also revealed, that after many years Adi Chopra started calling him for films. Ab Karan Johar ka phone gaya ki ek film. These are thr big producer-directors who want to work with me, I also want to work with them. These all began to happen since the past 10 years, uske pehle no one approached me.

A couple of days ago, a report in Bollywood Hungama said that Karan has offered him a film recently. They were going to work in Shuddhi but the film didn't work out. The report states that the film will obviously eye an Eid release since Salman is known for releasing his films around Eid every year. The reports also state that since it might be an Eid release, the makers are ensuring that they make it a mass-y entertainer. It is said that the makers have approached director Vishnu Vardhan to helm the project.