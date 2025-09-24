Salman Khan Dreams of Fatherhood and Aamir Khan Opens up About Divorce on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle has the reunion everyone’s been waiting for: the iconic Amar-Prem, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, come together on one couch, decades later. What starts with laughter and throwbacks quickly spirals into heartfelt revelations, with Aamir admitting he was judgemental towards Salman and Salman revealing his wish of embracing fatherhood. Premiering on Thursday, September 25, the episode is packed with many such moments, which the audience can’t afford to miss.

But the real question is, will Kajol and Twinkle roast the Khans, or will the Khans gang up against the sassiest hosts in town? Salman kicks things off with a throwback, joking about how he and Aamir apparently went to school together but barely remembers it.

Further, Aamir reveals how he and Salman bonded when Salman first visited his place for dinner and said, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).” Aamir further confesses to being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

Amid all the nok-jhok and friendly fire between the two Khans, Salman slips in a candid peek into his past relationships. He says, “When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that.”

When Aamir questions Salman about his relationships, he says, “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He even shares his wish of having a child someday: “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” He continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

