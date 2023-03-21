Salman Khan fans not allowed to gather outside his Mumbai home after threat from Bishnoi gang

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received a threatening email on Sunday from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aid which has now led to the Mumbai Police asking his fans not to gather in front of the actor's house.The Mumbai Police has already stepped up Salman Khan's security after the threat and also have registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Mohit Garg. According to a report in Hindustan Times, two assistant police inspectors and 8-10 constables have been locked in to be part of Salman Khan's security.

Salman Khan's fans are also not allowed to gather in front of his Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai. Earlier, Salman Khan was provided with Y+ category security by the police whereas he was allowed to move around in a bullet-proof car along with his security guards. On Saturday night, the Bandra Police registered an FIR against three individuals- Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Mohit Garg, who allegedly forwarded a threatening email to Salman Khan's office. The FIR was thus registered based on a police complaint which was filed by Prashant Gunjalkar, manager of Salman Khan, who also has his own artist management company.