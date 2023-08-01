Salman Khan gets death threat allegedly from Goldy Brar for lashing out at Bigg Boss OTT contestant

Youtuber Elvish Yadav has emerged to be one of the most talked about contestants in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. While he has a massive fan army on social media who have been impressed by him since his entry in the show, he seems to have rubbed host Salman Khan on the wrong side, as a result of which, he was bashed by the superstar this weekend. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman came down heavily on Elvish for his behaviour in the house, especially with women.Not just that, but Salman also targetted him over his "fan army" on social media, and stated that even they would not watch him if he continued the behaviour in the house. As the host blasted him, Elvish was seen breaking down in tears and apologising to the housemates.

Elvish's fans rallied against Salman and stormed social media with messages supporting the Youtube and slamming the superstar.Amid the raging debate online, a new screenshot is now going viral on the internet which seems to be of a tweet by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. In the tweet, Brar can be seen threatening to take revenge from Salman for lashing out at Elvish on a public platform. Brar has been named as one of those involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.Not just that, but in March this year, Salman also received a threat mail from Brar in which he had stated that that the superstar will "end up like Sidhu Moosewala".