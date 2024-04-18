Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police To Record Dabangg Actor's Statement as Witness

The Mumbai Crime Branch is set to record actor Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the case related to the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence.The police also discussed the intention of the two attackers who were later arrested. After being arrested, the two accused from Bihar were produced in front of the court. In their remand report, the crime branch officials stated that they opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence with the intention to kill him, reported PTI. The statement read, "The two accused opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in an attempt to kill the actor. Custodial interrogation is required to identify the mastermind and to also ascertain the motive."

However, according to the latest update by ANI, the two accused intended to scare the Bollywood star. Mumbai Crime Branch informed the news agency that the men also recced Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. "They intended to just scare him and not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, questioning is going on," it stated.According to the agency, cops informed that accused Vicky Gupta was riding the motorcycle and Sagar Pal was pillion who fired the shots outside Salman Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment, Bandra.