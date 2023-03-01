Salman Khan looks dapper in his new "black and white" photograph

Superstar Salman Khan, on Tuesday, treated his fans to his new picture.

In the "black and white" image, Salman is seen striking an intense pose.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNqXtBILVL/?hl=en

"Black n White .....," he simply captioned it.

Dressed in a black shirt, Salman looks dapper in his new Instagram post, garnering praise from netizens.

"Stop looking so goood," a fan commented.

"Woah..what a pic," another one wrote.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Farhad Samji has directed it and it also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo.

As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April.

"Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said.

Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor