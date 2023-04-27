Salman Khan loses cool after fan tries to shake his hand, Shera pushes him away

Superstar Salman Khan recently lost his cool after a fan attempted to shake hands with the Bollywood superstar at the airport. Despite being surrounded by his security and bodyguard Shera, his fans tried to reach out to the actor for pictures and a handshake. The actor’s anger was evident and he chose not to oblige the fan’s request. The video showed that Bajranji Bhaijaan mumbled something angrily at the fan before his bodyguard, Shera, pushed the fan away. Salman’s upset expression continued even after the fan was moved away from him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was recently seen in his latest release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which failed to live up to its hype at the box office. Made on a mammoth budget of over Rs 250 crore, the film has not even breached the Rs 100 crore mark yet, despite it being an Eid release. It, in fact, registered one of Salman's worst Eid openings till date.Salman fans now have their eyes on the third film of the superstar's blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise. 'Tiger 3' is currently in the making and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor return as the deadly spy.Besides, Salman also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline along with a film with Sooraj Barjatya.