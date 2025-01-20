Salman Khan on Veer Pahariya: “He Is Amazing, and His Hard Work Shows in Sky Force”

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film Sky Force. The movie is based on the 1965 war, a significant moment in Indian history when the Indian Air Force played a major role for the first time. Recently, Veer appeared on the finale of Bigg Boss 18, where Salman Khan had high praise for him.

Salman said, “Veer is amazing! I’ve seen his work, including small clips and action scenes from the film, and I think they’re fantastic. He seems like a trained actor who has worked really hard, and you can see that effort in Sky Force.”The trailer has already created a buzz, showing Veer in emotional and action-packed scenes. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is set to release in theaters on January 24.