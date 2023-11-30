Salman Khan opens up on the box-office failure of his recent films

Superstar Salman Khan's recent films have failed to make a mark at the box-office. In a recent interview, Salman Khan stated that low ticket prices are the reason for the underperformance of his earlier films, Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKJ).

Salman Khan said, “When Antim and KKBKJ were released, people were not ready to go to theatres. We didn’t go for exorbitant prices. Our intention was to save the audience’s money, and hence, we chose to have regular pricing. We might have earned less, but we wanted the audience to enjoy films at affordable prices. Had KKBKJ released today, the numbers would have been totally different.”

Salman continued and said that he made sure that the money of the audience didn't go waste and kept his films at affordable prices. “For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim, our prices were not over ₹250. Ek toh acha karo bhai. Humare number kam aa rahe hai, lekin audiences ka paisa bach raha hai (We earned less, but we saved the audiences money in that process. We did a good deed). If Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would have released today, the numbers would have been a lot more than what they were,” he said.

During the conversation, Salman also asserted that he doesn't taste success at all. He added that he feels it is “important to get the bitter taste of failure” in order to be a “real winner.” Talking about the success of Tiger 3, he previously told news agency ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."On the professional front, Salman Khan’s next is with Vishnuvardhan. Karan Johar will produce this film, which is titled The Bull. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his kitty lined up in the pipeline. The latter is going to be the next instalment in the YRF Spy franchise, featuring a face-off between Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.