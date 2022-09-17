Salman Khan pens witty birthday message for Narendra Modi

On Saturday, September 17, PM Modi turned 72 years old. On the special day, Salman Khan took to Twitter and penned a simple yet sweet note for the PM. “Wishing our hon Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi a very happy birthday … @narendramodi," he wrote.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday and prayed for his good health.In a letter to PM Modi, the Dalai Lama offered his warmest good wishes and prayers for the prime minister's continued good health. The spiritual leader also extolled India's efforts in meeting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. As the longest-staying guest in India, I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology," he stated in the letter.