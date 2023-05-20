Salman Khan to build 19-storey luxurious sea-facing hotel in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly planning to build a 19-storey luxurious hotel at a prime location in Mumbai. BMC has approved plans for a hotel on a sea-facing Carter Road plot that is owned by the actor’s mother, Salma Khan.

According to a report of TOI, It includes three-level basements, the first and second floors for a cafe and restaurant, the 3rd floor for a gymnasium and swimming pool, the 4th floor as a service floor, the 5th and 6th floors for the convention centre, and the 7th to 19th floors for hotel use.

Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, is shown as the owner of the property in the documents and had submitted the proposal to build a hotel over a year ago. A revised and amended plan was also submitted by the Khans' architect, Sapre & Associates, under the city's new Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR-2034) for a commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres.

Meanwhile, the report also states that there has been no sign of construction on the plot yet. Currently, a building stands there, which will reportedly have to go for the construction of the hotel.