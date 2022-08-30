Salman Khan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family this year

Salman Khan will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 with his family this year. Last year superstar Salman Khan missed the Ganpati celebration at his home due to shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia but this time he will be part of Khan family's annual Ganpati celebration. According to a Bollywood Life report, the superstar will be a part of a special puja hosted by his mother. Khan Khandaan is a huge follower of Lord Ganesha hence mother Salma is planning for a special puja.

"The source further adds, " Salman Khan is the most precious in the house. His mom Salma Khan had always protected him from all the negativity around him. He is indeed the blessed man to have the love of his parents and hence he obeys every word from them. Salman had fulfilled all the professional commitments and he too has happily agreed to his mom's advice for him ". On the professional front, the superstar is waiting for the release of Eid Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.