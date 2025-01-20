Salman Khan Will Not Host Bigg Boss Season 19? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows, hosted by none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan. While the contestants and set change every year, one thing that remains constant is Salman Khan and the iconic voice of Bigg Boss. The 18th season of Bigg Boss lasted for 107 days, with Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner and Vivian Dsena securing the first runner-up spot. Salman Khan continued his hosting duties this season, marking his 14th year as the host, a role that has earned him immense popularity among fans. However, it has now been revealed that Salman will not host the next season.

During the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, Salman Khan made a surprising announcement: he will not host Bigg Boss 19. He quipped, "The finalists might think that reaching this far means winning or losing doesn't matter, but that's not true," eliciting laughter from the audience. He expressed pride in the top 6 contestants, stating, "Every day in the Bigg Boss house is tough. I've hosted 15-16 seasons, but I can't continue with the next one."

Salman added, "I am very happy. Today is my last day on stage, and I'm eager to raise the winner's hand and complete my role." His announcement disappointed fans, and he humorously acknowledged the doubts surrounding it.

Salman has been going through a challenging time recently, with health concerns and ongoing threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi affecting his family. Fans have expressed their concern for Salman, while also eagerly anticipating his upcoming project, Sikander.