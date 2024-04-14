Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Cancelled by Makers, Know Why

Bigg Boss is a one of the most controversial show and audience love both versions of this show OTT and Tv version. Bigg Boss OTT both seasons were huge hit. While audience are eagerly waiting for the third season. But there is a big update on this.

It was said that the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' will start from May 15. But now the fans who are waiting for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' will be disappointed. Because, it is being said that the makers have decided to cancel the third season of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT'. According to Dainik Jagran, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' has been cancelled.

Colors TV and Jio Cinemas have opted not to present 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 3' this time. This decision comes as a huge surprise for all Bigg Boss enthusiasts. If the producers launch the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' in May, it would result in minimal gap before 'Bigg Boss 18', which commences in October. Consequently, the creators have chosen to delay the OTT season 3. Nevertheless, an official confirmation about the show's cancellation is still pending.

Divya Aggarwal emerged as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, while Elvish Yadav secured victory in Bigg Boss OTT 2. 'Bigg Boss 17' concluded in January, leaving fans eagerly anticipating 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. Now, fans will have to patiently await 'Bigg Boss 18', which kicks off on television in October.