Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan reportedly leaked online

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Ka Jaan now been leaked online. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film that has been getting mixed responses from the audience. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, KKBKKJ's sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has just about managed to make its way into his Top-15 biggest openers ever. Back in time when Dabangg had released, it had taken a double digit opening and scored 14.50 crores on its first day. The film was a blockbuster and had opened floodgates for many more such biggies to follow. As many as 15 Salman Khan films went past the 10 crores mark in a row, a feat that no other superstar has achieved till date.