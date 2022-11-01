Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha injured in car accident, daughter hospitalised

90s actress Rambha, who has worked predominantly in South film industry besides some projects in Bollywood, met with an accident while returning home with her kids and nanny. She took to Instagram and shared details of the horrifying incident revealing that she was returning with her kids from school when a car crashed into hers at an intersection.

They escaped the accident with just minor injuries, but her younger daughter. Sasha is in hospital. Rambha took to Instagram to share the news and has asked everyone to pray for her daughter, Sasha. She shared pictures of her damaged car and of her daughter from the hospital. Along with it, she wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time. please pray for us. your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident."Rambha who is currently away from the limelight is currently settled abroad.