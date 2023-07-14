Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon?

Salman Khan’s action-comedy flick ‘Kick’, produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, went on to become a blockbuster and remains among the most successful movies of the actor. While Sallu’s movie, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, remains afresh in the minds of movie lovers, the maker has recently confirmed a sequel to the movie. Rumours related to Kick 2 have been abuzz for quite some time now. However, there were no official updates regarding the development. However, recently, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed Kick 2. Sajid made his directorial debut with Kick and the movie still holds the record of being the highest-grossing project for a debutant. Now, the helmer is once again gearing up to take the director’s chair.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid revealed the developments regarding Kick 2. Pinkvilla quoted Sajid as saying, “I launched myself as a director with Kick. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors.”Further, he added, “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors.” Sajid also revealed that he is quite cautious with Kick 2 as the expectations of the audience are quite huge. “First, it was on my mind but now, it’s on paper. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he said. Moreover, Sajid confirmed that they are going to make a great film that draws the audience back to the theatres in huge numbers. “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming with the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content,” he added.