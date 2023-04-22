Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' disappoints at box office on opening day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Salman Khan's big-ticket film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' underperformed on the opening day. The film marks Salman's full-fledged theatrical release on Eid after four years.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Saturday. He wrote, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1... More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan's #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019... Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great... Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]... Fri Rs 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1649659074559246336

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, bhaijan jokingly said, "Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."

Are Salman's words turning true in the reality?

