Salman Khan's lawyer Shrikant Shivade passes away due to cancer

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who had handled several high-profile cases involving Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shiney Ahuja, died in a private hospital here in Maharashtra on Wednesday due to prolonged illness.One of the junior lawyers working for Advocate Shivade confirmed that the lawyer died of leukemia (blood cancer).Son of a policeman, Shivade is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. The fraternity of defence lawyers in Pune expressed sorrow after his death was confirmed

A law graduate from the Indian Law Society, Shivade represented accused in multiple high-profile cases including Tyagi in 2G scam, Salman Khan and other stars in the hit-and-run case, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon bomb blast case, Shiney Ahuja in sexual assault case, former Mumbai police chief RD Tyagi in Suleman bakery firing, Deepak Kulkarni in fraud case, Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora case, among others. In his letter of gratitude after his release from sexual assault case, ex-editor of Tehelka magazine had thanked Shivade.

