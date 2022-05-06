Salman Khan's relief in criminal intimidation case opposed by complainant

Salman Khan got some relief in the criminal intimidation case after the Bombay High Court granted stay on the process (summons) issued to the actor by a lower court. After Salman’s counsel challenged the summons in HC last month, the stay was extended till May 5 and on Thursday, the stay was further extended till June 13. And now, the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing the court’s decision to grant relief to Salman Khan by extending the stay on summons, reports India Today. In his affidavit, Ashok Pandey has reportedly stated that the Andheri magistrate court followed the due process of law and considering the evidence and seriousness of the case, the summons had been issued to Salman and his bodyguard.

Pandey has alleged that in April 2019, Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh had snatched his mobile phone. Pandey has accused them of abusing and assaulting him for filming the actor while he was cycling on the road. Salman's lawyer Aabad Ponda on Tuesday told the HC that Salman had not said a word to Pandey. Ponda said If the allegation is against Salman's bodyguard then the proceedings may go on against him. On March 23, Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan had issued process to Salman and his bodyguard Shaikh after observing that a police report submitted in the matter noted that the accused persons have been booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.