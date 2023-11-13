Salman Khan's Tiger 3 screening turns scary after fans burst firecrackers inside theatre

Superstar Salman Khan's latest release Tiger 3 released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 12. The spy thriller is the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the larger YRF Spy Universe. Fans of Salman were recorded bursting firecrackers inside the theatres, much to the amusement of others online.In a video being shared from Malegaon, the local fan club of Salman Khan is shown to ‘continue its tradition’ of bursting crackers inside the theatre. The short video shows scenes from Tiger 3 playing on the big screen. In the foreground, we can see firecrackers go up in the hall in the front scenes.



As some fans cheer and whistle at the spectacle, others move away from the embers and burning crackers. Another video from another theatre shows much of the same thing – fans bursting crackers on Salman’s entry in the film. Not just in Malegaon, Salman Khan's fans set off rockets and burst firecrackers in many other theatres across the country. Tiger 3 witnessed the biggest Bollywood opening during Diwali. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film grossed a whopping Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and earned Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day. The film saw an overall occupancy of 41.32 per cent and the highest occupancy rate was recorded at 46.18 per cent during night shows. On the other hand, Salman Khan's film failed to cross Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Day 1 collection. For those unversed, Pathaan revived Bollywood after multiple failures at the box office. On its opening day, Pathaan had crossed Rs 55 crore and the film emerged as the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 core globally.