Salman Khan's Tiger 3 sells more than 33K tickets through advance bookings before release

Advance bookings for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has opened to a positive response.As per the early estimates, the film has crossed the ₹1 crore mark after advance booking opened up in limited cities in India. As per reports the film has sold around 33,090 tickets and full-fledged bookings will start on Sunday.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the franchise. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film arrives as a part of the Yash Raj Films spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It will see Salman and Katrina reprise their respective roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi who is the prime antagonist this time. The film also has Revathy. The film will release on November 12. The film will also have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. He will be seen as his iconic character Pathaan in the film.