Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai..' rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, April 22 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest Eid offering has underperformed on the first day of its release as it has managed to mint Rs 15.81.

A tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh read: "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1. More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan's #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great. Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today (#Eid). Fri, 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ"

Another tweet by Adarsh read: "#Xclusiva SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZa 2010: #Dabangg, 14.50 cr 2011: #Bodyguard, 21.60 cr 2012: #EkThaTiger, 32.93 cr 2014: #Kick, 26.40 cr 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan, 27.25 cr 2016: #Sultan, 36.54 cr 2017: #Tubelight, 21.15 cr 2018: #Race3, 29.17 cr 2019: #Bharat, 42.30 cr 2023: #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan:, 15.81 cr #India biz. Nett BOC."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marked Salman's return in a leading role after 'Radhe', which was released in 2021.

