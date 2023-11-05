Samantha Prabhu Reveals Her Dream Squad For Avengers

After a memorable association with Marvel Studios for 2019’s blockbuster hit Captain Marvel, Samantha Prabhu, who has always been a true-blue superhero fan returned to welcome audiences at a recent event in Hyderabad to join her excitement for the film. Samantha has always been an ardent fan of the franchise and at this very event revealed her dream squad if she ever were to play an avenger.

When asked about this, Samantha revealed that she is ‘obsessed’ with these superstars saying "I'm obsessed with Allu Arjun right now so, Allu Arjun, Vijay, Priyanka Chopra, Alia, [and] A lot of them". She also added that she would team up with ‘all of her fans’ to form “the strongest force”, shall the responsibility of saving the world fall on her shoulders.

Furthermore, expressing her delightful reunion with Marvel Studios after unveiling a special video in Hyderabad, she said “Captain Marvel has always been one of my favourite superheroes and Avenger, I am thrilled to associate with Marvel India once again for this epic Diwali entertainer that has not just one, but three powerful superheroes this time fighting the ultimate battle of Good vs Evil! The Marvels looks like an epic action-packed entertaining ride at the cinemas, and I just can’t wait to watch it on the big screen this Diwali!”

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, alongside Seo-jun Park, Samuel L. Jackon and Zawe Ashton in Pivotal roles The Marvels, is all set to release in theatres across India this Diwali.