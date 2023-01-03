Samantha quits Citadel due to health issues? Here's the truth

It was recently reported that Samantha would be replaced in the Varun Dhawan-led Citadel because of health reasons. This created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The latest update, however, is that she is still part of Varun Dhawan's show and will soon be shooting for the same. Samantha was recently diagnosed with Myositis, which left here well-wishers worried. She, however, soon clarified that it is not life-threatening.

The actress’ publicist has denied all such ‘news’ as rumours. An official statement from her publicist said, “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.” Samantha opened up about her autoimmune ailment Myositis in October last year. An excerpt from the note she shared read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”Citadel is the Indian version of Russo Brothers’ international spy web show of the same name. It will mark Varun Dhawan’s debut in the web-series world. This is the first time that he will be sharing screen space with Samantha. The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and written by Sita R Menon.